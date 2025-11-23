Two Azerbaijani boxers wins on first day of European Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The European Boxing Championships for athletes under 23 are taking place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Two athletes from the Azerbaijani national team won on the first day of the competition.

Ali Abdullaev met with the ring owner Milan Petriman in the 65 kg weight category in the 1/16 finals and defeated him with a score of 5:0 (29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28). A. Abdullaev will enter in the 1/8 finals the ring against Turkish representative Belge Kagan Kanli.

Nijat Alirzayev (70 kg) also advanced to the round of 16. In his opening bout, he defeated Arturs Vaisla (Latvia). He also defeated his opponent with a score of 5:0 (30:26, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:26). In his next fight, N. Alirzaev will face Jamel Jemmali from France.

Both Azerbaijani representatives will fight tomorrow.