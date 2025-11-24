Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Another wave of ex-IDPs departs for Mamedbeyli village in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

Society Materials 24 November 2025 07:07 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the village of Mamedbeyli in the Zangilan district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 30 families (144 people) are returning to Mamedbeyli village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

