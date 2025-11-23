Azerbaijani chess player wins gold medal at World Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The World Women's Team Chess Championship has concluded in Spain, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team and the FIDE (International Chess Federation) team met in the final of the prestigious tournament. In both matches, the FIDE team won 3-1 and 2.5-1.5.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team took second place at the World Cup for the first time in its history.

Playing on the first board, European Champion Ulviya Fatalieva, having scored 6 points in 10 games, outpaced all her opponents and won the gold medal.

The Azerbaijani team included Ulviya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mamedova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva. Captain Ilaha Gadimova, coaches Nijat Abasov and Gadir Huseynov.