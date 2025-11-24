Azerbaijan's SOFAZ bids tender for extension of licenses

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has announced a tender to extend licenses for its IT-based virtual platform. The participation fee is 109 manat ($64), with proposals due by 18:00 (GMT+4) on December 11, 2025, when the packages will also be opened.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register