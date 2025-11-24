Gas projects move to forefront for Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan – ahead of talks in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Central Asian countries continue to strengthen their economic and transport links, with these processes reaching a new level in 2025. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan hold a special position in the regional economy due to their geographic location and significant energy resources. This makes their interaction a vital element of international routes and fuel supplies. Against this backdrop, the upcoming visit of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Kazakhstan, scheduled for November 24–25, 2025, is an anticipated event for both sides.

The preparations for the current phase of cooperation did not begin recently. It is crucial to highlight the discussions that took place on August 9, 2024, in Astana, when Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States.

Kazakh-Turkmen relations are progressing smoothly and are fully aligned with the strategic partnership framework. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan remarked, "The governments are working to increase the volume of mutual trade to $1 billion." These comments underscored the intention to further expand economic cooperation and highlighted the favorable conditions for both nations to achieve such ambitious targets.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov also reiterated Turkmenistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. He stated, "Turkmenistan places significant emphasis on its cooperation with Kazakhstan. An active political dialogue has been established between our countries, and our collaboration in trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian sectors is steadily developing." These remarks set the foundation for future agreements and reaffirmed the willingness of both sides to deepen their engagement.

Recent economic data offers a clearer picture of current trends. From January through May 2025, trade turnover between the two countries fell to $197.3 million, marking a decline from the previous year. However, Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkmenistan experienced a notable increase, reaching $119.7 million. This divergence in trade dynamics can be attributed to Kazakhstan’s expanded export of processed goods, such as sunflower oil, flour, and chemical industry products, which highlights the potential for further growth and development in the trade sector.

Simultaneously, from 2005 through 2025, the inflow of Turkmen investment into Kazakhstan amounted to $24.1 million, while Kazakh investments in Turkmenistan reached $117 million. These figures are explained by the need for sufficient guarantees for businesses. Therefore, the ratification of the Agreement on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments in 2025 was an important step. This document protects investors' rights and allows for planning long-term projects with reduced risks.

Energy remains one of the key topics in bilateral cooperation. Turkmen gas plays an important role in supplying southern Kazakhstan. The cost of Turkmen gas imports grew to $148.7 million in 2024, demonstrating how essential it has become as a source. Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan is showing interest in participating in the third phase of development of the major Turkmen Galkynysh field. Negotiations between QazaqGaz and Turkmengaz signal a desire for closer interaction and joint work on developing gas infrastructure.

The energy cooperation of all countries in the region also affects the load on the Kazakh gas transportation system. Kazakhstan ensures the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan, and in 2025, the volume of such supplies may reach 7.3 billion cubic meters. Simultaneously, the same infrastructure continues to transit Turkmen and Uzbek gas to China, as well as the import of Turkmen gas to cover the needs of Kazakhstan's southern regions. This creates a high load on the existing pipelines. Without modernization, competition could arise between transit flows and domestic consumption, especially during the winter period. Therefore, discussing the renewal of the gas transportation system remains a significant part of negotiations among Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and other partners.

The transport sector as a whole remains an important area of cooperation. The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway route, which is part of the international North-South corridor, is showing gradual growth. However, current transportation volumes are behind the ambitious goal of increasing transit through Turkmenistan and Iran to 20 million tons per year. Achieving such figures requires additional investment and modernization of existing infrastructure.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and on to Europe, plays an important role here. The projected figure of 96,000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) for 2025 represents the volume of containers to be transported along this route. While this reflects growth, there is still room for improvement given the corridor's potential. To increase volumes, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan need to develop Caspian port infrastructure, including expanding terminal capacity and improving logistics. These factors will determine the route's competitiveness and future development.

Against the backdrop of all these factors, the upcoming visit of Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Astana will be an important stage for clarifying plans. The parties may agree on new measures for developing energy, transport corridors, and investment policy. The results of the visit could determine how quickly the countries can move from discussions to the implementation of specific projects and strengthen their long-term cooperation.