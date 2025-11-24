Kyrgyzstan and Hungary forge partnership for major solar power initiative

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 24. Hungarian
Electron Holding and the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz
Republic have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to build solar
power plants with a combined capacity of up to 300 MW, with planned
investments exceeding $300 million, Trend reports via the agency.
The agreement was finalized during the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Business
Forum, which convened approximately 40 companies from both nations
to explore opportunities for economic cooperation and investment.
This initiative is anticipated to bolster Kyrgyzstan's renewable
energy sector and support the country’s efforts to expand its clean
energy capacity.
In a bid to diversify its energy mix, which is currently heavily
reliant on hydropower, and to enhance energy security, the Kyrgyz
Republic has set a national goal to increase the share of renewable
energy (excluding large hydropower) to 10 percent of total energy
supply by 2040.