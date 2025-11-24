Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary forge partnership for major solar power initiative

Economy Materials 24 November 2025 10:31 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic

Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 24. Hungarian Electron Holding and the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to build solar power plants with a combined capacity of up to 300 MW, with planned investments exceeding $300 million, Trend reports via the agency.

The agreement was finalized during the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Business Forum, which convened approximately 40 companies from both nations to explore opportunities for economic cooperation and investment. This initiative is anticipated to bolster Kyrgyzstan's renewable energy sector and support the country’s efforts to expand its clean energy capacity.

In a bid to diversify its energy mix, which is currently heavily reliant on hydropower, and to enhance energy security, the Kyrgyz Republic has set a national goal to increase the share of renewable energy (excluding large hydropower) to 10 percent of total energy supply by 2040.

