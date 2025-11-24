Iran lays out scope of currency turnover at nation's Gold and Exchange Center
Foreign currency exchanges at the Iran Gold and Currency Exchange Center continued to rise, with daily transactions surpassing $92 million and yearly activity approaching $19 billion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy