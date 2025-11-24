Bulgaria highlights rising geopolitical risks at Brussels forum (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 24. Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev represented Bulgaria at the 4th Ministerial Forum for Cooperation with the Indo-Pacific Region, which took place in Brussels, Trend reports citing the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

The Bulgarian foreign minister took part in a discussion dedicated to security priorities in the context of current geopolitical challenges.

“To ensure stability in our two regions and to address the challenges of today’s complex security environment, we need a common approach between the EU and the Indo-Pacific region,” Minister Georgiev emphasized.

He highlighted the importance of cybersecurity amid the growing dependence on digital platforms and the associated risks. Minister Georgiev outlined several key areas with potential for closer cooperation and joint action — maritime security, the fight against hybrid threats, space technologies, defense, and related innovations.

The forum provides a platform for discussing common challenges and is a clear signal of the unity and commitment of the European Union toward one of the world’s most dynamically developing regions.

The Indo-Pacific region is key due to its economic and demographic potential. At the same time, it faces climate and geopolitical challenges, rising military spending, and tension points such as the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula.

Around 70 high-level representatives participated in the forum, including officials from EU member states, Indo-Pacific countries — from the eastern coast of Africa to the island nations of the Pacific — as well as European institutions and international organizations.