Azerbaijan achieves major success at ARMYTHON int'l cybersecurity competition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ The "ARMYTHON" international cybersecurity and applied cryptography competition was held in Jordan among the armed forces and security institutions of various countries on November 20, 2025, Trend reports.

The ARMYTHON competition, recognized as the most prestigious cybersecurity event in the Eurasia-Africa region, featured 37 elite teams from 28 countries. Participants were tasked with demonstrating advanced knowledge, expertise, and professionalism in addressing complex cyberattack and cyberdefense scenarios, alongside challenges in applied cryptography aligned with contemporary cybersecurity concerns.

Azerbaijan was represented by two distinguished teams at this international contest. The “Land of Fire” team, representing the National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) under the State Security Service, excelled in the competition, securing second place. Meanwhile, the “Iron Fist” team, composed of specialists from various state institutions, achieved an impressive 6th place ranking.

This achievement once again confirms the growing capacity of Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity potential and the global competitiveness of national specialists.