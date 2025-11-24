Shusha hosts first Azerbaijani-Turkish Think Tanks Forum (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ The First Shusha Forum of Azerbaijan-Türkiye Think Tanks is underway in the city of Shusha, organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (СAIR Center), Trend reports.

The forum serves as a platform for the convergence of leaders and scholars from prominent analytical institutions of both Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The primary focus of the discussions will be on exploring cooperation prospects in key areas, including regional security, foreign policy, economic integration, transport and communication, and the energy sector.

The event will commence with introductory speeches by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, and Polat Safi, President of the Center for Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye (SAM). These opening remarks will underscore the significance of strengthening the institutional framework and enhancing the constructive role of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance in light of emerging regional dynamics.

Following the opening session, a series of panel discussions will address pivotal themes, including "Key Trends and Cooperation Opportunities in the Foreign Policies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye," "Deepening Azerbaijan-Türkiye Cooperation: Integration Prospects within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)," and "The Role of Transport-Communication and Energy Partnerships in Azerbaijan-Türkiye Cooperation."

The First Shusha Forum holds significant importance for reinforcing institutional partnership between the brain centers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, establishing joint analytical platforms, and coordinating future strategic initiatives.

