Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan flip switch to supply winter electricity to Kyrgyzstan

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the heads of the water and energy agencies from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, which took place in Almaty.

This arrangement will enable Kyrgyzstan to reduce its domestic electricity generation during the winter months and accumulate water in the Toktogul Reservoir. The stored water will then be released to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during the growing season to ensure a stable supply of irrigation for agricultural lands in the southern regions.

Additionally, the parties agreed to implement joint measures aimed at reducing energy consumption and enhancing energy efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Water Management Shavkat Khamraev, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Erlan Aqqenzhenov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy Talaibek Ibraev, and Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Almaz Zheenaliev.

Participants emphasized that the cooperation is aimed at strengthening energy security and stability across Central Asia. The Uzbek side also confirmed its readiness to ensure the technical conditions necessary for transit, supply, and balancing of the power systems.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a trilateral protocol legally formalizing the volumes of winter electricity supplies and water accumulation for the 2026 vegetation period.

Meanwhile, earlier in September, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan concluded a separate protocol on the supply of around 900 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from March to December 2026, intended to cover projected shortages in Kazakhstan’s southern energy zone during scheduled maintenance at power plants.