Azerbaijan is ready to support projects that foster mutual communication among OTS NGOs - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan is ready to launch joint grant competitions for NGOs with the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in the fields of history, culture, ecology, climate policy, and other areas, and to support projects that foster mutual communication, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States Member Countries held in Baku, Trend reports.

“The upcoming centenary of the First Turkological Congress in 2026 presents a timely opportunity to continue the unfinished work on the cultural integration of Turkic peoples, with active participation from NGOs, in response to contemporary challenges,” the President of Azerbaijan pointed out.