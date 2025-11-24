Assistant to President of Azerbaijan highlights growing solidarity among Turkic countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ As President Ilham Aliyev noted at the inauguration ceremony following the presidential elections in the Azerbaijani parliament, the Turkish world is our family, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

In his speech at the official opening of the Solidarity Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) from countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Hajiyev emphasized that today it can be said with confidence that the Turkic world truly is our family.

“The gathering of NGOs and civil society institutions from across the Turkic world proves this once again. This family is growing stronger, and our unity is increasing day by day," he added.

He noted that official institutions of Turkic states have cooperation formats across various fields, 34 areas in total.

“However, until now, there has been no specific format bringing together NGOs. For this reason, we can say with great joy today: NGOs and civil society institutions, which are a vital link and driving force of interpersonal connections, have come together for the first time and laid the foundation for this new collaboration format,” Hajiyev said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel