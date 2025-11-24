Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan set to launch joint NGO grant program - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ Today, the close relations among Turkic states have reached their highest level thanks to the personal ties of their leaders, mutual trust, and political will. Our shared history and values, along with common goals, not only unite us but also strengthen our cooperation, said Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Trend reports.

In her speech at the official opening of the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Aliyeva noted that the glorious victory in the Patriotic War is not only Azerbaijan’s triumph but also a victory for the entire Turkic world. She added that the Zangezur Corridor, which will become a reality in the coming years, will serve as a living bridge for Turkic peoples.

“The path to Turkic unity depends not only on the will of states but also on the relationships between peoples and civil societies. In this regard, our Agency places great importance on cooperation with analogous institutions in other Turkic states.

A memorandum of cooperation has already been signed with Türkiye’s civil society and bar associations, as well as with Uzbekistan’s National Assembly, parliamentary commission, and the Yuksalish Fund.

Currently, final preparations are underway to announce a joint grant competition with Uzbekistan,” she said.

