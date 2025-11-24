Turkmenistan approves state budget revenues and expenditures for 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 24.
Turkmenistan has approved the country’s 2026 state budget, setting
revenues and expenditures at 131.8 million Turkmen manat ($38.24
billion), Trend
reports via the Turkmen parliament.
Turkmenistan has planned centralized revenues and expenditures
amounting to 119.7 million Turkmen manat ($34.71 billion), with
24.3 million Turkmen manat ($7.06 billion) allocated to the
first-tier budget. To foster regional development, 3.3 Turkmen
manat ($980 million) will be earmarked for subsidies, with the
largest portions directed to Dashoguz, Lebap, and the newly
established city of Arkadag.
Local budgets total 15.5 Turkmen manat ($4.50 billion), with the
most substantial allocations going to Lebap ($906 million), Mary
($866 million), Dashoguz ($814 million), and Ashgabat ($796
million).
Priority funding will be allocated for wages, pensions, state
benefits, and stipends. Any budgetary deficits will be addressed
through government borrowing and the use of budget surpluses, while
revenues exceeding projections will be utilized for repaying bank
loans and furthering socioeconomic development.