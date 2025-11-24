Turkmenistan approves state budget revenues and expenditures for 2026

Turkmenistan has planned centralized revenues and expenditures amounting to 119.7 million Turkmen manat ($34.71 billion), with 24.3 million Turkmen manat ($7.06 billion) allocated to the first-tier budget. To foster regional development, 3.3 Turkmen manat ($980 million) will be earmarked for subsidies, with the largest portions directed to Dashoguz, Lebap, and the newly established city of Arkadag.

Local budgets total 15.5 Turkmen manat ($4.50 billion), with the most substantial allocations going to Lebap ($906 million), Mary ($866 million), Dashoguz ($814 million), and Ashgabat ($796 million).

Priority funding will be allocated for wages, pensions, state benefits, and stipends. Any budgetary deficits will be addressed through government borrowing and the use of budget surpluses, while revenues exceeding projections will be utilized for repaying bank loans and furthering socioeconomic development.