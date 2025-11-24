Estonia sets sights on expanding defense ties with Israel – MoD (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Estonia is deepening its strategic defense cooperation with Israel as part of its broader effort to strengthen national security, modernize its armed forces, and expand partnerships beyond the transatlantic community, the spokesperson of the Estonian Ministry of Defence told Trend.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Estonia views Israel as a technologically advanced and like-minded partner whose experience in building a capable defense force with a limited population and territory offers valuable insights for Estonia’s long-term security planning. Officials noted that both countries share similar characteristics as agile, highly prepared nations, making cooperation mutually beneficial.

In recent years, Estonia has acquired several advanced weapons systems from Israel, including machine guns, naval and anti-tank missiles, and loitering munitions. The Ministry emphasized that these systems have made a measurable contribution to strengthening Estonia’s defense readiness and improving the overall effectiveness of its armed forces. The spokesperson described these capabilities as “high-quality, reliable, and fully integrated into Estonia’s modern defense posture.

Beyond existing procurements, Estonia and Israel are actively exploring new opportunities for cooperation between their defense industries. While discussions remain at an early stage, both sides see strong potential for joint development programs and technological collaboration. Ministry officials underlined that these prospects still require detailed assessment before concrete announcements can be made.

Estonia considers its partnership with Israel an important component of its broader strategy to diversify defense cooperation globally. As a NATO Ally and European Union member, Estonia seeks to strengthen ties not only within Europe and North America but also with capable partners worldwide. According to the Ministry, cooperation with Israel supports this objective by expanding Estonia’s access to advanced technologies, industry expertise, and operational experience.

Estonian officials stressed that the country will continue developing its defense capabilities through a combination of strategic partnerships, modern equipment procurement, and integration of new technologies. Collaboration with Israel is expected to remain a meaningful element of this long-term approach.