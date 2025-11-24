Growing potential of Turkic states requires establishing more flexible mechanisms - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ The growing potential of the Turkic states and their increasingly strong position on the global stage require setting more ambitious goals, intensifying joint efforts, deepening cooperation across all fields, and establishing more flexible mechanisms, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States Member Countries held in Baku, Trend reports.

“The Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States Member Countries, being held for the first time, is an important step in this direction,” the head of state emphasized.