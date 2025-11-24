Uzbekistan and IMF discuss key economic priorities for sustainable growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 24. Uzbekistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed the country’s economic and financial development, recent progress, and upcoming priorities, including sustainable inflation reduction, privatization, and private-sector support, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

These issues were reviewed during a meeting between the delegation led by Yasser Abdiq, Head of the IMF Mission to Uzbekistan, and Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

In the course of the talks, the sides also exchanged views on budgetary and tax administration matters.

IMF representatives expressed a positive evaluation of Uzbekistan’s economic growth and its development prospects. They noted that, despite global economic uncertainties, the country continues to show significant progress in key macroeconomic indicators and broader socio-economic development. Particular emphasis was placed on Uzbekistan's advancements in its World Trade Organization accession process.

The discussions also highlighted the critical need to accelerate economic and financial reforms, ensure macroeconomic stability, control inflation, reduce the state's role in the economy, promote private-sector participation, and address the challenges posed by the shadow economy.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and continue regular exchanges on the issues discussed.

In October, the IMF revised its forecast for Uzbekistan’s real GDP growth in 2025, increasing the projection to 6.8 percent, up from the 5.9 percent estimated in its April outlook.