Kyrgyzstan and South Korea сoordinate plans for upcoming Central Asia-Korea dialogue

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 24. Kyrgyzstan and South Korea have begun coordinating next year’s agenda within the Central Asia + Republic of Korea cooperation format, Trend reports via Kyrgyz MFA.

The issue was discussed on November 24 at a meeting between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and Lee Wook-hon, Special Envoy of the South Korean Foreign Minister.

The stakeholders conducted a comprehensive analysis of forthcoming collaborative foreign policy initiatives for the year 2025, with a focused emphasis on strategizing high-level engagements within the framework of the regional dialogue platform.

Kulubaev said that advancing projects agreed upon after President Sadyr Japarov’s 2024 visit to Seoul remains important for strengthening cooperation. Lee Wook-hon reiterated Seoul’s interest in expanding its engagement with Kyrgyzstan and the wider Central Asian region.

