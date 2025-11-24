AD Ports Group signs deal with Masdar to boost offshore wind initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group and clean energy leader Masdar have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate on offshore wind projects, the companies said, Trend reports.

The agreement will see AD Ports Group provide technical and logistical support for Masdar’s global offshore wind initiatives, including fabrication of substations, onshore and offshore logistics, subsea services, and maintenance operations. Both companies will jointly define technical requirements for projects to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

“Leveraging AD Ports Group’s integrated maritime and logistics capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the technical solutions and operational excellence required for Masdar’s large-scale offshore wind projects,” said Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said the partnership would help the company expand its reach and accelerate offshore wind development globally, supporting countries in meeting clean energy targets.

Offshore wind is a key component of the global energy transition, offering higher and more consistent energy yields compared with onshore projects. Masdar currently operates major European projects, including Germany’s 476-megawatt Baltic Eagle and the UK’s 1.4-gigawatt East Anglia THREE.

The collaboration aligns with the UAE’s national strategy for economic diversification and sustainable development, combining advanced maritime infrastructure and integrated logistics with clean energy expertise to support large-scale offshore wind deployment.