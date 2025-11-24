Iran's product imports from Tajikistan hike in 7M2025

Iran’s imports from Tajikistan rose by 11.6 percent in value and 37.8 percent in volume in the first seven months of the current Iranian year. Shipments reached 26,000 tons worth $49.4 million, mainly consisting of cotton, silk fabric, and equipment. Overall non-oil trade between the two countries climbed to $275 million and 392,000 tons year on year.

