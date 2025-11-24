Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan elevate in 7M2025

Iran’s non-oil exports to Tajikistan jumped over 40 percent in value and volume in the first seven months of the current Iranian year. Exports reached $225 million and 366,000 tons, led by petrochemical, steel, and food products. Total bilateral trade escalated to $275 million, encompassing a volume of 392,000 tons.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register