Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign cooperation program in legal sphere (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ A delegation led by Azerbaijani Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov attended the second International Justice Conference held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports, via the ministry.

Minister Ahmadov met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Justice, Walid bin Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Samni, during the conference. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly and cooperative relations between the countries across all fields, particularly in law and justice, emphasizing the importance of expanding mutual visits and experience exchange.

In the framework of the meeting, the two countries signed a Judicial Cooperation Program aimed at strengthening institutional ties in the justice sector. The program covers areas including registration, notarial services, organization of meetings in other judicial institutions, study of best practices, joint events between educational institutions, and other initiatives.

The conference, held from November 23-24, brought together high-ranking officials, representatives of international organizations, experts, and scholars from over forty countries. Discussions focused on the future of technology in justice and court systems, digital transformation, artificial intelligence applications, modern legislative approaches, improvements in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, and other pressing topics.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have created a framework for judicial cooperation through multiple agreements rather than a single treaty. Key documents include a "Program for Judicial Cooperation" signed in July 2019, a "Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Ministries of Justice" from early 2019, and a "Memorandum of Understanding on preventing and combating corruption" signed in November 2023. These agreements are part of a larger framework comprising twenty-two cooperation documents, facilitating legal collaboration and crime-fighting efforts between the two countries within existing bilateral and international frameworks.

