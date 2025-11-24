EU reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. The European Union is committed to further strengthening its relations with Kazakhstan, EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais said during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

In turn, Tokayev underscored the importance of deepening multifaceted cooperation with the European Union, which continues to be a pivotal partner for Kazakhstan. He highlighted that a key milestone in the evolution of bilateral ties was the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation, which marks its tenth anniversary this year. The president further lauded the ongoing active and constructive dialogue between the Central Asian nations and the EU.

According to the Kazakhstan Embassy in Belgium, the EU stands as Kazakhstan's primary trading and investment partner, accounting for nearly half of the country’s foreign trade and accumulated foreign investments.

In the first seven months of 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU reached $25.3 billion, reflecting a 9.3 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024, when the figure stood at $27.9 billion. Exports decreased by 9.2 percent, totaling $19.7 billion, while imports fell by 9.4 percent, amounting to $5.7 billion.

The inflow of direct investments from the EU to Kazakhstan in 2024 amounted to $7.9 billion.