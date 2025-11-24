Azerbaijan, Iran discuss development of regional transportation corridors (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh and discussed the development of transport corridors passing through the region, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

The discussion also included the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as regional issues.

The meeting emphasized that the contacts between the leaders of the countries, including the existing political dialogue and inter-parliamentary relations, and the discussion of issues of common interest in the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, contributed to the expansion of cooperation.

An additional impetus from the two visits of the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, to Azerbaijan this year to the relations was pointed out.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of politics, economics, trade, energy security, transport, and communications, noting that a number of projects being implemented, in particular by Azerbaijan and Iran, play an important role in the development of transport corridors passing through our region.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

