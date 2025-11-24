Russia’s Putin set for state visit to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25–27 at the invitation of President Sadyr Zhaparov, the Kyrgyz president’s office said, Trend reports.

Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the foreign policy department in Zhaparov's administration, said the visit will be a key milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

Putin and Zhaparov are expected to hold high-level talks focused on trade, investment, industrial cooperation, defence ties and cultural exchanges. The two sides will also discuss coordination within regional blocs including the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the SCO and the CSTO.

According to the Kyrgyz side, particular attention will be given to boosting economic and industrial links, as well as addressing regional security issues.

The visit is expected to conclude with a joint statement by the two presidents and the signing of several agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in economic, financial and other areas.