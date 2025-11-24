Azerbaijan brainstorms strategic partnership with Slovakia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovakia Elchin Gasimov and discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Gafarova congratulated the ambassador on his assumption of office and wished him success in his future activities.

The meeting welcomed the high level of relations between the countries, noting that the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia" signed during the visit of the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has raised the interstate relations to a brand new level.

The conversation positively assessed the intensity of mutual visits between the countries, emphasizing the contribution of these contacts to the relations.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia Richard Raši to the Azerbaijani parliament speaker. The diplomat also expressed his congratulations on November 8—Victory Day.

The meeting also highlighted the development of relations between legislative bodies, stressing good opportunities for enhancing these relations. In this sense, the positive impact of mutual visits of parliamentary speakers, including MPs, on further expanding relations between the legislative bodies was underlined.

Moreover, the conversation discussed the possibilities of establishing comprehensive cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Slovak parliaments, including parliamentary committees.

The Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership, signed in May 2024 between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, aims to enhance bilateral relations across economics, defense, and international policy. The purpose is to elevate cooperation, building on a 2021 economic agreement to simplify trade, foster investment, and collaborate in multiple sectors. A significant focus is on establishing joint production capacities in the defense industry, with Slovakia providing technology and Azerbaijan financing. The countries pledge to work pragmatically in foreign policy, with Slovakia acting as a bridge to the European Union.

