President of Turkmenistan touches down for state visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the visit, scheduled for November 24–25, President Berdimuhamedov will hold bilateral talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A package of bilateral documents is expected to be signed following the negotiations.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of President Tokayev and is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. High-level talks will focus on implementing the "Comprehensive Program for Strengthening Friendship and Deepening the Multifaceted Strategic Partnership for 2025–2027", signed last year in Ashgabat.

The "Comprehensive Program for Strengthening Friendship and Deepening the Multifaceted Strategic Partnership for 2025–2027," signed between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in October 2024, aims to enhance cooperation across various sectors over three years. Key focuses include boosting bilateral trade to reach $1 billion, improving transport and logistics, and developing energy collaboration in the gas industry. The program also encompasses agreements in media, education, sports, and maritime activities, ultimately intended to foster significant projects that strengthen the nations' friendly relations.