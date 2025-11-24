President of Kazakhstan set to join CSTO talks in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Bishkek on November 26-27 to participate in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

On November 27, Bishkek will host a joint meeting of the CSTO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ministers of Defense, and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils, under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan. The session will also include a gathering of the CSTO Collective Security Council. Key topics for discussion will include enhancing collaborative efforts to address critical issues such as the illegal drug trade and illegal migration.

During the CSTO Collective Security Council session, a Declaration is anticipated to be adopted, outlining the unified positions of member states on core security challenges. Furthermore, discussions will include the appointment of the new CSTO Secretary General for the 2026-2029 term, as well as the presentation of priorities for Russia’s upcoming chairmanship of the organization in 2026.