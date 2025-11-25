Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 25

Economy Materials 25 November 2025 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 25

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 25, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 35 currencies went up, while 9 currencies fell compared to November 23.

The official rate for $1 is 607,679 rials, while one euro is valued at 699,120 rials. On November 23, the euro was priced at 699,120 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 25

Rial on November 23

1 US dollar

USD

607,679

607,150

1 British pound

GBP

795,864

795,403

1 Swiss franc

CHF

751,070

751,070

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,580

63,559

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,354

59,227

1 Danish krone

DKK

93,732

93,621

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,819

6,774

1 UAE Dirham

AED

165,467

165,323

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,976,699

1,975,204

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

215,040

216,374

100 Japanese yen

JPY

387,237

388,257

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

78,093

77,993

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,579,081

1,577,727

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

430,607

430,629

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,720

340,781

1 South African rand

ZAR

35,073

34,959

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,323

14,305

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,742

7,682

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

166,945

166,799

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

46,375

46,346

1 Syrian pound

SYP

55

55

1 Australian dollar

AUD

392,293

391,890

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

162,048

161,907

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,616,168

1,614,761

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

465,521

465,187

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

496,601

496,322

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,737

19,727

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

289

289

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

425,966

423,163

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

111,079

111,129

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

85,548

85,483

100 Thai baht

THB

1,875,493

1,872,876

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

146,729

145,928

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

411,638

413,163

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

857,093

856,347

1 euro

EUR

699,995

699,120

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

116,936

116,901

1 Georgian lari

GEL

224,820

224,607

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,490

36,354

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,271

9,180

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,942

177,875

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

357,458

357,147

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,031,594

1,032,634

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

65,485

65,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

173,725

173,421

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,503

2,518

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,207 rials and $1 costs 737,212 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,473 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 715,740 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more