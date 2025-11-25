Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 25, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 35 currencies went up, while 9 currencies fell compared to November 23.

The official rate for $1 is 607,679 rials, while one euro is valued at 699,120 rials. On November 23, the euro was priced at 699,120 rials.

Currency Rial on November 25 Rial on November 23 1 US dollar USD 607,679 607,150 1 British pound GBP 795,864 795,403 1 Swiss franc CHF 751,070 751,070 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,580 63,559 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,354 59,227 1 Danish krone DKK 93,732 93,621 1 Indian rupee INR 6,819 6,774 1 UAE Dirham AED 165,467 165,323 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,976,699 1,975,204 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 215,040 216,374 100 Japanese yen JPY 387,237 388,257 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 78,093 77,993 1 Omani rial OMR 1,579,081 1,577,727 1 Canadian dollar CAD 430,607 430,629 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,720 340,781 1 South African rand ZAR 35,073 34,959 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,323 14,305 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,742 7,682 1 Qatari riyal QAR 166,945 166,799 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 46,375 46,346 1 Syrian pound SYP 55 55 1 Australian dollar AUD 392,293 391,890 1 Saudi riyal SAR 162,048 161,907 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,616,168 1,614,761 1 Singapore dollar SGD 465,521 465,187 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 496,601 496,322 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,737 19,727 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 289 289 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 425,966 423,163 1 Libyan dinar LYD 111,079 111,129 1 Chinese yuan CNY 85,548 85,483 100 Thai baht THB 1,875,493 1,872,876 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 146,729 145,928 1,000 South Korean won KRW 411,638 413,163 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 857,093 856,347 1 euro EUR 699,995 699,120 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 116,936 116,901 1 Georgian lari GEL 224,820 224,607 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,490 36,354 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,271 9,180 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,942 177,875 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 357,458 357,147 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,031,594 1,032,634 1 Tajik somoni TJS 65,485 65,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 173,725 173,421 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,503 2,518

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,207 rials and $1 costs 737,212 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,473 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 715,740 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

