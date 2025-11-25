bp drills region's longest horizontal well on Central Azeri platform - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. We are drilling bp's longest horizontal well in the region on the Central Azeri platform – 1.1 km horizontal section, with an innovative sand filter, Giovanni Cristofoli, bp's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye (AGT), said at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, new transport vehicles, robots, and drones are being deployed to inspect underwater pipelines:

“We use digital twins to ensure the optimal operation of the facilities. As production from the fields decreases, even increasing the pressure on the topside by just one bar (10 psi) has a significant impact on output. This requires optimization with precision down to the smallest detail. Digital technologies play a key role in this process.

Geography is never a barrier. The only barrier can be a lack of leadership. But we have both the need and a mindset open to technology. This places us in a very strong position for future development,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel