Trans-Caspian Corridor key to prosperity and stability in Central Asia, Marta Kos says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a strategic bridge between continents, economies, and people, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said ahead of the Connectivity Investors Forum in Tashkent, Trend reports via the European Commission.

Kos added that the forum is a key milestone as we turn the Connectivity Agenda into action through coordinated, prioritised investments, driving lasting prosperity and stability through strong, trusted partnerships.

Meanwhile, between November 25-27, Kos and European Commissioner Jozef Síkela will visit Uzbekistan to advance the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, a flagship initiative of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, designed to link Europe and Central Asia within 15 days.

On November 26-27, the Commissioners will attend the 3rd EU-Central Asia Economic Forum and the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum in Tashkent, hosted by the Government of Uzbekistan and the EU. The events will bring together the EU, Black Sea, and Central Asian partners to discuss transport, trade, energy, and digital connectivity.

The Forum will review progress since the first EU–Central Asia Transport Connectivity Investors Forum in Brussels in January 2024 and the October 20 Cross-Regional Ministerial Meeting in Luxembourg. Sessions will focus on regulatory harmonisation, infrastructure investment, digitalisation of trade corridors, and prioritisation of joint investment projects.

Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen regional partnerships, exchange best practices, and enhance the efficiency of transport and trade networks along the Middle Corridor.