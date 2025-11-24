Iran throws light on foreign assets of its financial giants

The foreign assets of Iranian banks and financial institutions, excluding the Central Bank, surged 71.1 percent by the end of the fifth month of the current Iranian year. They reached nearly 106 quadrillion rials (about $174 billion), up from 61.5 quadrillion rials ($101 billion) a year earlier.

