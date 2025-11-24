Azerbaijani and Georgian military institutions parley their educational opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. On 24 November, a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Institution Building School (DIBS) of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia was held at the Military Management Institute of the Azerbaijan National Defense University, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

The objective of the meeting was to interact with education experts within the “Defense and Security Strategic Program” between the Azerbaijani and Georgian Defense Ministries, as well as to familiarize the delegation with Azerbaijan’s security and defense policy.

The Georgian delegation was briefed on the Institute’s history, mission, academic structure, study programs, and educational fields, after which the parties discussed matters of mutual interest.

Then an educational tour was organized for the representatives to familiarize them with the educational opportunities, and information was given about the reforms and innovations implemented in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army.

Ultimately, the parties engaged in a reciprocal exchange of gifts of appreciation.

