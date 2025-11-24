Azerbaijan House launches classes in Belgian Brussels (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. ​Classes in the Azerbaijani language, chess, and dance have begun at the Azerbaijan House operating in Brussels, Belgium, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The Azerbaijani-language classes within the educational program are organized twice a month in two groups. Chess and dance classes, however, are held four times a month, mainly on weekends.

Individual educational groups have been formed for children under eight years old and for adults. Thus, learning opportunities have been created for the compatriots of different age categories living in Brussels.

The project focuses on preserving national and cultural values among the Azerbaijani community in Belgium and developing the intellectual and creative abilities of children, adolescents, and youth, as well as establishing a sustainable platform for the systematic teaching of the Azerbaijani language.

To note, the chess and dance classes are carried out with the organization of the FireLand Union of Azerbaijanis.

