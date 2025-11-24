Azerbaijan's foreign minister departs for official visit to Holy See and Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to the Holy See and Italy today, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

In the context of the upcoming engagement, he is anticipated to convene discussions with foreign ministers and various senior officials within the Vatican and Italy from November 25-27, in addition to delivering a keynote address at a strategic think tank and participating in ancillary events.

