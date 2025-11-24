Azerbaijan's banks make green gains, meeting one-fifth of eco commitments - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ The Azerbaijani banking sector has already directed 330 million manat ($194 million), accounting for 17 percent of its pledged commitment, toward advancing sustainable and green projects in just the first half of 2025, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said in an article published in the Central Banking online magazine on promoting sustainability in the post-COP29 period, Trend reports.

At COP29, Azerbaijan’s banking sector announced its “sustainable finance commitment” initiative, pledging to mobilize 2 billion manat ($1.2 billion) by 2030 to support sustainable and green projects.

"These investments reflect the banks’ determination not only to fulfill their economic responsibilities but also to embrace environmental sustainability and social responsibility obligations. This significant investment demonstrates the commitment of Azerbaijan’s banks to both financial and environmental accountability,” the article noted.