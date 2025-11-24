Uzbekistan, Iraq gear up for business forum in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 24. Uzbekistan and Iraq have reached a consensus to convene a business forum and facilitate B2B engagements in Tashkent this December, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was reached during a working visit of Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to the Republic of Iraq. With the support of Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Ayubkhon Yunusov, Vakhabov held talks with Haider Makia, Chairman of the National Investment Commission of Iraq, Amer Khalaf Alawi, President of the Anbar Chamber of Commerce, and Maan Sobit Arif, Consultant to the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Iraq.

The discussions focused on expanding trade relations between the business communities of the two countries, implementing joint projects, and strengthening cooperation in logistics. The Iraqi side expressed strong interest in Uzbek products and confirmed its readiness to elevate bilateral business relations to a new level.

With a population of 46 million and an annual import demand of $53 billion, Iraq represents a large and promising market for Uzbekistan. The nation engages in an annual procurement of approximately $3 billion in textile, carpet, and leather commodities, alongside $4 billion allocated for alimentary goods and construction resources, and an additional $3 billion dedicated to electrical apparatuses. Moreover, the valuation of Iraq's furniture sector is approximated at $1.2 billion, whereas the influx of pharmaceutical imports hovers around the $2 billion mark.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel