Azerbaijan’s triumphant victory takes center stage in Brazil (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ An event was held in Brazil to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's glorious Victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event, held with the committee's support and organized by Brazilian journalist Fabiana Jeyhan, began with the playing of the national anthems of both countries and a minute of silence in memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

The congratulatory message addressed to the participants of the event by the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov, on the occasion of the glorious Victory, was brought to the attention of the audience.

Then, the head of the department at the committee, Salhat Abbasova, made a speech. She emphasized that the victory achieved by the brave Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev is a symbol of peace, justice, and solidarity.

The official briefed on the support provided by the committee to the activities of Azerbaijanis living in different countries of the world, the projects implemented to strengthen friendly relations, and promote Azerbaijani national and cultural heritage.

She expressed her gratitude to Brazilian journalists and active public representatives for their participation in the event.

Jeyhan stressed in her speech that she was the first Latin American media representative to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. She spoke about the large-scale reconstruction work carried out in those lands.

Rafig Rustamov, an employee of the Embassy of Azerbaijan, pointed out the importance of holding such a meeting dedicated to the glorious Victory in Brazil.

Brazilian political analyst Joa Zimmer Xavier drew attention to the historical significance of the liberation of the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha. He emphasized that this Victory put an end to the long-standing conflict.

The film "Iron Fist", dedicated to the memory of the 2nd Karabakh War heroes, as well as videos on the richness of Azerbaijani culture, were screened at the event.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel