Kazakhstan’s FM set for key EU Cooperation Council talks in Brussels

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, will visit Brussels to attend the 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council on December 1, 2025, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties will conduct a thorough review of Kazakhstan’s multifaceted relationship with the European Union, focusing on the practical implementation of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

The discussions will emphasize key sectors of bilateral collaboration, such as energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, simplification of visa procedures, and the extraction and utilization of critical raw materials.

Additionally, the meeting will serve as a platform for exchanging views on current developments in bilateral relations and identifying concrete steps to advance joint initiatives in these areas.

The EU and Kazakhstan have maintained a partnership since Kazakhstan’s independence in 1991. The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), signed in December 2015, entered into force on March 1, 2020, after receiving ratification from all EU member states and the European Parliament.