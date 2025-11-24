Azerbaijan approves memorandum of understanding with Türkiye on statistics - decree

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 24 November 2025 17:37 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of statistics has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of statistics, signed in Ankara on October 3, 2025, shall be approved.

Upon the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding referred to in part 1 of this decree, the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan is required to formally notify the Government of the Republic of Türkiye regarding the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the Memorandum to take effect.

