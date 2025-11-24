Azerbaijan approves memorandum of understanding with Türkiye on statistics - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of statistics has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of statistics, signed in Ankara on October 3, 2025, shall be approved.

Upon the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding referred to in part 1 of this decree, the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions.