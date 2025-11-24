Kazakhstan’s foreign minister set to visit Switzerland

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, will make an official visit to Switzerland on December 2, 2025, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During his visit, he is scheduled to engage in discussions with Guy Parmelin, Vice President of Switzerland and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, as well as Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland.

The talks will primarily address key matters in the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, and both parties will exchange perspectives on critical aspects of the multilateral agenda, with particular emphasis on Switzerland’s forthcoming chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026.

Additionally, Minister Kosherbayev is expected to meet with representatives from prominent Swiss business sectors.

Meanühile, prior to his visit to Switzerland, on December 1, 2025, Minister Kosherbayev will travel to Brussels to attend the 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union Cooperation Council.