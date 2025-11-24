Kazakhstan adopts new law strengthening intellectual property protection

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a new law introducing amendments to national legislation on intellectual property, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

The legislation introduces several significant updates. One of the key changes expands access for people with visual impairments, allowing them to use published works without the author’s permission or payment. This includes public performance, distribution, and making works publicly available, ensuring broader access to information.

The law also accelerates trademark registration procedures. While the current process takes around seven months, a new paid fast-track option will allow applicants to obtain registration within three months. Officials say the measure will help businesses bring products to market more quickly.

Another adjustment extends the period for filing objections against trademark registration. Instead of the current one-month window, applicants and rights holders will now have two months to submit formal objections.

In addition, the law establishes state oversight of the use of copyright and related rights. Justice authorities will be able to conduct unscheduled inspections based on complaints from authors and rights holders, aiming to improve enforcement.

The legislation also introduces a unified digital platform for collective rights management, which is set to cut down on inefficiencies and bring about greater transparency in the sector.

