Azerbaijan joins UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025-2029 term

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ Azerbaijan was elected as a member of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee (WHC) for the 2025–2029 term during the 25th session of the General Assembly of States Parties to the 1972 Convention on the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage held in Paris on November 24, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministry confirmed the election, noting that Azerbaijan secured the seat allocated for the Eastern Europe region amid fierce competition with five other countries. In the first round of voting, Azerbaijan received the support of 92 out of 160 participating countries, successfully joining the Committee.

Comprising 21 member states, the WHC is the main executive body overseeing the implementation of UNESCO’s World Heritage Convention. Its primary responsibilities include forming the UNESCO World Heritage List and recognizing, protecting, and ensuring the transmission of culturally and naturally significant heritage to future generations.

The Committee also determines the allocation of the World Heritage Fund and provides financial support for projects upon member requests. This support spans a wide range of activities, including conservation work, preparation of management plans, emergency response, and strengthening the capacity of relevant institutions.

Azerbaijan previously served on the Committee from 2015 through 2019, contributing significantly to its activities, and hosted the 43rd session of the Committee in July 2019.

The election success is a reflection of Azerbaijan's increasing regional and worldwide prominence in protecting cultural treasures.

