Kazakhstan’s SCAT to launch direct flights to three Uzbek cities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 24. Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines is launching direct flights from Turkistan’s Hazret Sultan International Airport (HSA) to three major cities in Uzbekistan—Urgench, Bukhara, and Samarkand, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airways.

Flights on the Turkistan–Urgench–Turkistan route are scheduled to begin on December 1, 2025, operating on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Direct flights on the Turkistan–Bukhara–Turkistan route will start from December 2, with services available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Regular flights on the Turkistan–Samarkand–Turkistan route are planned from December 3, operating on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

SCAT Airlines (Special Cargo Air Transport) is a Kazakhstan-based airline headquartered in Shymkent. Established in 1997, the carrier operates both passenger and cargo services and has expanded its network across Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

