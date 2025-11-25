Uzbekistan’s regional industrial growth reaches new heights
Uzbekistan’s industrial output rose by nearly 7 percent in the first ten months of 2025, reaching 865.8 trillion soums as production expanded across most regions of the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy