Serbia, Switzerland explore new avenues for economic collaboration (PHOTO)

Serbia’s State Secretary Damjan Jović met with Swiss National Council members Andreas Glarner and Christian Imark to discuss new opportunities for economic cooperation, particularly in technology, science, and education, Trend reports via the Serbian Foreign Ministry.

The commitment to continue activities aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in all areas of common interest — including interparliamentary cooperation — was reaffirmed.

With next year marking the 110th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the parties discussed opportunities to intensify political dialogue.

Given the presence of numerous Swiss companies in Serbia and Switzerland’s confirmed participation in the Specialized Expo 2027, the discussions also touched upon prospects for strengthening economic ties between the two countries, particularly in the fields of new technologies, science, and education.

State Secretary Jović briefed his counterparts on the current situation and the difficult circumstances faced by the Serbian people and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo and Metohija, expressing gratitude for the engagement of the Swiss contingent within KFOR.

The meeting was attended by Serbia’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Ivan Trifunović, and the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Serbia, Anne Lugon-Moulin.