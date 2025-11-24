South Korea opens trade and investment office in Georgia to boost economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. South Korea has opened a Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) office in Georgia, marking a new phase in bilateral economic cooperation, the Georgian Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani, speaking at the inauguration, said the office will help strengthen trade and investment links between the two countries.

“Georgia offers a stable investment environment, strong regional connections, and growing potential in logistics, smart technologies, green energy, manufacturing, and maritime transport. We are confident that KOTRA will support new investments and the creation of joint ventures,” Ioseliani said.

Ioseliani also highlighted progress on a recently concluded Economic Partnership Agreement with South Korea, which is expected to open new opportunities for trade, investment, and broader economic cooperation. She noted ongoing work on an investment promotion and protection agreement, which will provide a legal framework and additional incentives to increase investment flows.

The deputy minister identified several priority areas for bilateral cooperation, including the “Green Port” initiative, feasibility studies for a fishing port, maritime safety, navigational mapping, and improving the efficiency of international shipping.