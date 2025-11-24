Omani, Azerbaijani ministries of justice formalize cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ During the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, and his counterpart from the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Alsaidi, on the former's official visit to Saudi Arabia, the sides focused on expanding the use of information and communication technologies in the judiciary, enhancing legal assistance, extradition, and the transfer of convicted persons, Trend reports via the Ministry of Justice.

It was underscored that amplifying reciprocal engagements and sharing best practices would enhance the legal synergies between the two nations.

Within the framework of the meeting, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Fields of Justice and Law. The agreement, which envisages extensive experience exchange across multiple areas, is expected to bring mutual benefits and contribute to the development of bilateral collaboration.

