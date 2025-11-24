Uzbekistan, Pakistan move toward industrial and investment partnership

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 24. Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed opportunities for industrial cooperation, joint production and investment partnership, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

These issues were reviewed during a meeting held between Alisher Shaikhov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and the visiting Pakistani delegation—Muhammad Ishaq, CEO of Moeed’s Industries (Pvt) Ltd., and Malik Sajad Gul Awa, Executive Director of Sarhad Board and Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd.

The Pakistani delegates, affiliated with a consortium boasting three decades of expertise in the realms of nutraceuticals, paper and cardboard manufacturing, chemical synthesis, and packaging solutions, articulated their preparedness to initiate multiple ventures in Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the delegation toured industrial and pharmaceutical facilities in Namangan, Andijan, Khorezm, and Tashkent, where they explored available capacities and partnership opportunities. Particular interest was shown in potential cooperation in paper manufacturing.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to move joint projects to the practical stage, establish a working group with participation of relevant agencies, and continue negotiations.

